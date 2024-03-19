Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PKW opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $105.21.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

