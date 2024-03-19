Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $574,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,269 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 977,639 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

