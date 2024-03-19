Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $172,141,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $430.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $260.64 and a 12 month high of $430.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.