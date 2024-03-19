Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Gentex Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

