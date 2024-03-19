Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYBL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000.

BATS:HYBL opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

