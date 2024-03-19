Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

