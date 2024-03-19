Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,656 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

