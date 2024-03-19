Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $693,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 969.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694,026 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

