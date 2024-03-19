Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel Trading Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Mattel by 30.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

