Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $800.00

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.18) and last traded at GBX 797 ($10.15), with a volume of 27262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792 ($10.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.08) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.14) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTW

Mattioli Woods Stock Up 0.6 %

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £413.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4,189.05, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 593.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,210.53%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.