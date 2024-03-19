Maxim Group Boosts Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target to $30.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 279.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.
Read Our Latest Report on ATNM
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.