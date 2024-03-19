Maxim Group Boosts Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target to $30.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 279.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

ATNM stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 1,088,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,568. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.