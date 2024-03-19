McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.10% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. Equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

