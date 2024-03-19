Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 1,350 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,479. The stock has a market cap of $400.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $520.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

