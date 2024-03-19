Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 394 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 7,613,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,140,254. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

