Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.92. The company had a trading volume of 855,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,274. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.19 and its 200-day moving average is $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.



