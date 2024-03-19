Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $334,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.