Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $421,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $473.17. 1,365,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,546. The company has a market cap of $378.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.44 and a 200-day moving average of $426.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.72 and a 12 month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

