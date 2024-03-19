Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 3,260,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,225,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

