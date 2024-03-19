Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,510 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.