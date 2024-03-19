Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,953 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.66. 15,981,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,624,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

