Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 351 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.60 and a 200-day moving average of $284.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.