Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 0.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 2,097,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,093,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

