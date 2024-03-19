Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Trimmed by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Medtronic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.81. 1,348,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,322. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

