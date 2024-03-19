Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MERC. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $607.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

