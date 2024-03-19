Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.99. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 238,961 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $595.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 282.36%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.