Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,395,437 shares of company stock worth $627,984,038 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $193.64 and a one year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

