MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 806.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,983. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife
In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MET has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.
View Our Latest Research Report on MET
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
