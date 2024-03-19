Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

