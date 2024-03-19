MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,089,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,130,630 shares.The stock last traded at $1,297.01 and had previously closed at $1,502.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $803.13 and its 200-day moving average is $578.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.74, for a total value of $2,558,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,291.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,625,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,881 shares of company stock worth $73,698,271 over the last ninety days. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

