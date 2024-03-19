Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:HIE opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 39,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $423,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,136,736 shares in the company, valued at $22,649,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,958 shares of company stock worth $1,766,236.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

