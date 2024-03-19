Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Down 4.1%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,435,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,862,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $401.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.