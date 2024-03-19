Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$20.50 at Cormark

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.32.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
