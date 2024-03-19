Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBLY. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Trading Up 4.3 %

MBLY stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -723.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of -0.32. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $423,732,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $148,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,304,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.