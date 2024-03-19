Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.98. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

