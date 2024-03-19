Monero (XMR) Price Hits $133.44

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $53.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $133.44 or 0.00209006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,847.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00583629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00126552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00117806 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,412,311 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.