Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of Monro worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Monro by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Monro by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 30,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,432,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 38.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Monro by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $881.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

