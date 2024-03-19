Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 180,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,438. The company has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $8.83.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

