Morgan Stanley Increases Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $47.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

ALPN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

ALPN traded up $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,645. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,132 shares of company stock worth $4,993,300. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

