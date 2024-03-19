Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Announces Dividend of GBX 14.70

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 803.98 ($10.24) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 702.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 469.36 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.84). The stock has a market cap of £459.31 million, a PE ratio of 4,210.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 850 ($10.82) per share, with a total value of £2,057 ($2,618.71). In other news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of £293.40 ($373.52). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 242 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £2,057 ($2,618.71). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 845 shares of company stock worth $690,414. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.