Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 307,118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 52,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $968,510.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $569.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

