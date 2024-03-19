M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.11. 308,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,550. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

