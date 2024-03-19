Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,463 shares of company stock worth $1,218,642. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

