Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 10.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 568,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 735,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 9.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 280.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 368.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 732,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares in the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

