Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 10.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 568,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 735,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 9.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
