musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.80

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), with a volume of 87450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £7.71 million, a PE ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.67.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

