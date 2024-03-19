Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

