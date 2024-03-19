National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

NCMI stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares during the period.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

