National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. 194,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,183. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

