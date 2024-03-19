National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 977,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EYE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 392,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. National Vision has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Vision by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in National Vision by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

