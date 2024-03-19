National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 13,857 shares.The stock last traded at $487.30 and had previously closed at $486.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.53.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.