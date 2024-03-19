Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 3.8 %

NGS opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $210.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

